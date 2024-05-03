May 03, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7, when 94 constituencies from 12 States will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for 94 of these began on April 12. The last date for nominations in Phase 3 was April 19. All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on May 7. Two constituencies of Goa will also vote in the third phase of elections.

Also read: The biggest challenge yet for the great Indian election

The remaining 14 constituencies of Karnataka, which primarily comprises north Karnataka will also vote on May 7.

The election in the Betul Constituency, Madhya Pradesh, which was shifted from phase 2 to 3 following the death of the BSP’s candidate, will also take place on May 7.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced on April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

Click here for the full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 7, 2024:

1. Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati

2. Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

3. Chhattisgarh: Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

4. Goa: North Goa, South Goa

5. Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

6. Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

7. Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, (Betul)

8. Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

9. Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

10. West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur,Murshidabad

11. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

12. Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri