GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

2024 General Elections, Phase 3 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 3

94 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls during the third phase of the General Elections

May 03, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First time voters showing their inked finger after polling at Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru Central Loka Sabha Consistency on April 26, 2024. File

First time voters showing their inked finger after polling at Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru Central Loka Sabha Consistency on April 26, 2024. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7, when 94 constituencies from 12 States will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for 94 of these began on April 12. The last date for nominations in Phase 3 was April 19. All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on May 7. Two constituencies of Goa will also vote in the third phase of elections. 

Also read: The biggest challenge yet for the great Indian election

The remaining 14 constituencies of Karnataka, which primarily comprises north Karnataka will also vote on May 7. 

The election in the Betul Constituency, Madhya Pradesh, which was shifted from phase 2 to 3 following the death of the BSP’s candidate, will also take place on May 7.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced on April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

Click here for the full schedule

 Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 7, 2024:

1. Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati

2. Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

3. Chhattisgarh: Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

4. Goa: North Goa, South Goa

5. Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

6. Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

7. Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, (Betul)

8. Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

9. Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

10. West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur,Murshidabad

11. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

12. Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri

Related Topics

India / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.