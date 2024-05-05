Congress leader Wadettiwar claims ex-ATS chief Karkare was killed by policeman linked to RSS and not Kasab

May 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar stirred a hornet’s nest after he alleged that a police officer affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and not terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab, had killed former State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Mr. Wadettiwar’s remark drew sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with ruling party leaders accusing Mr. Wadettiwar of driving Pakistan’s agenda and the Congress of trying to give a “clean chit” to Pakistan.

Mr. Wadettiwar had targeted high-profile lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who has been fielded by the BJP as the Mahayuti’s candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, where he is pitted against the Congress Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad.

Mr. Nikam was the special public prosecutor in some of biggest terror and crime cases to have rattled Maharashtra and the country, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Kasab in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

“The bullet that killed Hemant Karkare was not that of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by a police officer close to the RSS. Ujjwal Nikam is a traitor who suppressed this fact and the BJP has given an election ticket to a traitor like him,” Mr. Wadettiwar had alleged.

Speaking in Kolhapur on Sunday, Mr. Wadettiwar said his remarks were being given a political colour while clarifying that his statements were based on the book Who killed Karkare? by former top police officer S.M. Mushrif.

“I just quoted what was written in the book by S.M. Mushrif. Every bit of information was there about the bullet which killed Hemant Karkare. And, it was not the bullet of the terrorists,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

Accusing the Congress of insulting martyred heroes of the Mumbai terror strike, BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said such remarks suggested that the Congress was conspiring to help Pakistan.

“How low will the Congress stoop to go to get votes in elections? Do they now take the side of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab to oppose the BJP? Have some shame. The Congress has no issues. They are now insulting our martyred police officers,” Mr. Bawankule said, warning that the public would give the Congress a fitting reply in the coming election.

“Ever since Modiji came to power, the back of such terrorists was broken, but today the Congress is shedding tears for terrorists. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA] was in power in Maharashtra, Yakub Memon’s [1993 Mumbai blast accused] grave was beautified. Now, they are giving Kasab a clean-chit,” said the BJP leader.

Calling Mr. Wadettiwar’s remarks “shocking” and “unbelievable”, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said it was small wonder that “Pakistan is praying for Congress” and that Rahul Gandhi was once again putting vote bank politics above national interest by casting aspersions “on patriots like Ujjwal Nikam.”

Likewise, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Milind Deora called Mr. Wadettiwar’s statement “shameful.”

“During the 26/11 attacks, I witnessed the pain, suffering and terror that the people of South Mumbai, Maharashtra and India had to witness. Why are they [the Congress] trying to appease Pakistan and blame one from the community? A responsible leader from an Opposition party is making this statement for the second time from the same party and giving a clean chit to Pakistan,” said Mr. Deora, who had recently quit the Congress and joined Mr. Shinde’s Shiv Sena.