India General Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting LIVE | Polling begins; Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijya Singh, Supriya Sule are key candidates in the fray

May 07, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

The polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7. 94 constituencies across 12 States/UTs will go to polling today.

With the BJP bagging Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 seats in Karnataka, nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa will go to polls on May 7. Polling will be conducted in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. Over 11 crore people will be eligible to vote. Also read | Analysis of Candidates contesting in Phase 3 polling

Several top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), former Madhya Pradesh CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijya Singh (Rajgargh) are eyeing a seat in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) and Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule (Baramati) will be in the fray. Ms. Yadav is contesting against the BJP’s Jaiveer Singh Thakur, while Ms. Sule is fighting against Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar to retain the family stronghold. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S.P. Singh Baghel (Agra) are the Union Ministers contesting in this phase.

In Focus podcast | Decoding the claims and counterclaims in India’s election campaign

Wealth distribution, inheritance tax and corruption dominated the headlines, with the BJP claiming the Congress will redistribute the wealth of the public to a minority community and impose an ‘inheritance tax’ on people. The Congress refuted the allegations and claimed the BJP would change the Constitution if voted back to power. During the final days of campaigning, JD(S)‘s Prajwal Revanna’s sexual assault case grabbed the spotlight. Mr. Revanna has been suspended from the party. The high-octane campaigning for this phase ended on May 5, marking the commencement of the 48-hour silent period. The last day for filing nominations for this phase was April 19.

