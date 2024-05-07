GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India General Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting LIVE | Polling begins; Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijya Singh, Supriya Sule are key candidates in the fray

Over 11 crore voters from 12 States/UTs are eligible to cast their votes to choose their representatives in this phase

May 07, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials carry EVMs and other materials to their respective polling booths over a bamboo bridge in Hajo block of Kamrup district, Assam, on the eve of third phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, on May 6, 2024.

Election officials carry EVMs and other materials to their respective polling booths over a bamboo bridge in Hajo block of Kamrup district, Assam, on the eve of third phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7. 94 constituencies across 12 States/UTs will go to polling today

With the BJP bagging Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 seats in Karnataka, nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa will go to polls on May 7. Polling will be conducted in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. Over 11 crore people will be eligible to vote. Also read | Analysis of Candidates contesting in Phase 3 polling

Several top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), former Madhya Pradesh CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijya Singh (Rajgargh) are eyeing a seat in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) and Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule (Baramati) will be in the fray. Ms. Yadav is contesting against the BJP’s Jaiveer Singh Thakur, while Ms. Sule is fighting against Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar to retain the family stronghold. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S.P. Singh Baghel (Agra) are the Union Ministers contesting in this phase.

In Focus podcast | Decoding the claims and counterclaims in India’s election campaign

Wealth distribution, inheritance tax and corruption dominated the headlines, with the BJP claiming the Congress will redistribute the wealth of the public to a minority community and impose an ‘inheritance tax’ on people. The Congress refuted the allegations and claimed the BJP would change the Constitution if voted back to power. During the final days of campaigning, JD(S)‘s Prajwal Revanna’s sexual assault case grabbed the spotlight. Mr. Revanna has been suspended from the party. The high-octane campaigning for this phase ended on May 5, marking the commencement of the 48-hour silent period. The last day for filing nominations for this phase was April 19. 

Here are the live updates

  • May 07, 2024 07:44
    Polling begins for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

    Polling began for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Tuesday morning, amid tight security, officials said.

    The voting started at 7 am in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria, all currently held by the NDA, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.

    Over 98 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 54 candidates in these five seats in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:40
    Polling begins for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh

    Polling began Tuesday morning for seven of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, in the third and last phase of general elections in the state.

    Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

    Polling is being held in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste reserved), Surguja (Scheduled Tribe reserved) and Raigarh (ST) seats in the third phase. _ PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:40
    Polling begins for 9 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

    Voting began Tuesday morning for 9 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the third phase of the general elections.

    Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm across 20,456 polling stations, including 1,043 managed by women, an election official said.

    Prominent candidates include Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former state chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.

    Altogether 1.77 crore voters will decide the fate of 127 candidates who are contesting from Morena, Bhind (SC-reserved), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST-reserved) seats.

    These nine Lok Sabha constituencies are spread across 19 districts. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:39
    Polling begins for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

    Polling began Tuesday morning for 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including Baramati, where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader’s estranged nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

    Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm at the 23,036 polling centres, set up for the third phase of the elections, an official said.

    The seats where polling is taking place are Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale.

    Prominent contestants also include royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati of the Congress in Kolhapur and BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara as well Union minister Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. _ PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:34
    Congress will increase MGNREGA wages to ₹400, says Rahul

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh on May 5 that his party, if elected to power in the ​ongoing Lok Sabha election​, will increase the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ₹400 per day. ​Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:10
    JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari makes bid to win over separatists in Srinagar’s old city

    J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari on Monday made an attempt to reach out to those living in parts of Srinagar’s old city that are considered to be separatist hubs. 

    Mr. Bukhari held a road show from the Dastigeer Sahib shrine to historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. He offered prayers at the mosque, where Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the head cleric. ​Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:10
    Will not allow even 0.5% quota for Muslims: Nadda

    BJP national president J.P. Nadda has accused the Congress and its allies of being “anti-Ram, anti-national and against reservations for the SC/ST/OBC”, and stated that they do not deserve to be voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

    “I am saying this with full responsibility that the Congress will cut the quota of SC/ST/OBCs and hand it over to the Muslims. They have done it four times here, and every time the courts had intervened. We will not allow even 0.5% quota to go the Muslims’ way,” he asserted at a public meeting in Nalgonda on Monday. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:08
    Over 11 crore people are eligible to vote in Phase 3 today

    A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 States will vote in the third phase of the ​​general elections​​ on May 7.

    In the fray are over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women. Over 11 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The constituencies where voting would be held include 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal and all two in Goa. ​​Read more​​

General Elections 2024 / voting

