Polling for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin at 7 a.m. today. Voting will end at 6 p.m. In this phase, 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories will go to the polls.

Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), West Bengal (8), Bihar (5), Odisha (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (1) will also go to polls in this round of voting. Voters in Andhra Pradesh will also vote to elect their representatives for the 175-member State Assembly. Also, 28 Legislative Assembly seats in Odisha will go to the polls on Monday.

Over 17.7 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this round of voting. Over 19 lakh polling officials will man 1.92 lakh polling stations across these States/UTs.

Over 1,717 candidates are contesting in this phase of Lok Sabha elections. Among them are Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (Baharampur), SP’s Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and TMC’s Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar).

Union Minister and ex-CM of Jharkhand Arjun Munda (Khunti), TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Congress’ Y.S. Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP’s Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad) are some of other major candidates in the fray.

The IMD, in its recent forecast, said that the constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, the Election Commission of India has taken precautions and asked all polling stations to provide water and fans for the voters and the staff.

With the end of phase 4, polling for 379 seats, across 23 States and UTs, would be complete. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

