Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Lok Sabha voting Phase 4 LIVE updates | Voting for Phase 4 is set to begin at 7 a.m.

Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, Akhilesh Yadav, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Mahua Moitra are some of the key contenders

Updated - May 13, 2024 06:53 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 06:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnels leave for their deployed polling stations in Srinagar ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The city will got to polls on May 13, 2024.

Security personnels leave for their deployed polling stations in Srinagar ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The city will got to polls on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Polling for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin at 7 a.m. today. Voting will end at 6 p.m. In this phase, 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories will go to the polls. 

Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), West Bengal (8), Bihar (5), Odisha (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (1) will also go to polls in this round of voting. Voters in Andhra Pradesh will also vote to elect their representatives for the 175-member State Assembly. Also, 28 Legislative Assembly seats in Odisha will go to the polls on Monday.

Over 17.7 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this round of voting. Over 19 lakh polling officials will man 1.92 lakh polling stations across these States/UTs.

Also read: These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 4

Over 1,717 candidates are contesting in this phase of Lok Sabha elections. Among them are Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (Baharampur), SP’s Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and TMC’s Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar). 

Union Minister and ex-CM of Jharkhand Arjun Munda (Khunti), TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Congress’ Y.S. Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP’s Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad) are some of other major candidates in the fray. 

The IMD, in its recent forecast, said that the constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, the Election Commission of India has taken precautions and asked all polling stations to provide water and fans for the voters and the staff. 

Also read: No heat wave forecast on fourth phase polling day: Election Commission

With the end of phase 4, polling for 379 seats, across 23 States and UTs, would be complete. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

Here are our live updates

  • May 13, 2024 06:53
    How to check your polling booth, do’s and dont’s on polling day

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Find Your Polling Booth?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: A comprehensive guide on how to find your polling booth; do’s and don’ts at a polling booth during general elections 2024.

  • May 13, 2024 06:33
    Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 4

    Full list of constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 4

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96 Lok Sabha constituencies from 10 States will go to polls in the fourth phase of General Elections on May 13

