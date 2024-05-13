Stakes are high for all three major parties — Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The Congress, which rode to power four months ago, will see a challenge to its government’s survival since the Opposition parties have been quite vocal about the very existence of it after the elections.

All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies from Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

The Assembly elections were held in Telangana late last year, with the Congress unseating the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led by the then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The new government under the CM Revanth Reddy is just a few months old.