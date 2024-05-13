GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 17 Lok Sabha constituencies to vote in single phase

Voters will be writing the fortunes of three major political parties at the State level despite their vote matters for a government at the Centre

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:05 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 06:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workers help in transporting EVM machines from DRC Centre to their allotted polling booths in Hyderabad on Monday.

Workers help in transporting EVM machines from DRC Centre to their allotted polling booths in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Stakes are high for all three major parties — Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The Congress, which rode to power four months ago, will see a challenge to its government’s survival since the Opposition parties have been quite vocal about the very existence of it after the elections.

All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies from Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

The Assembly elections were held in Telangana late last year, with the Congress unseating the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led by the then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The new government under the CM Revanth Reddy is just a few months old.

  • May 13, 2024 07:05
    Voters queue up minutes before polling is set to begin

    WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 06.58.47.jpeg

  • May 13, 2024 06:56
    525 candidates in 17 constituencies brace for showdown

    The stage is all set for polling in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies with 525 candidates in the fray, an average of 31 candidates for each constituency. Curtains came down on the high-voltage election campaign on Saturday evening, and political parties are now focussing on ensuring good turnout at the polling stations as every vote would count in three-cornered contests likely to be witnessed in a majority of the constituencies.

    While the first Lok Sabha election in Telangana saw a straight fight between the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi), the situation changed in the next election — the BJP emerged as a force to reckon with, winning four seats.

    The political landscape saw much bigger changes in the subsequent years resulting in the scope for triangular contests in a majority of the 17 constituencies. Top leaders of the Congress and the BJP have campaigned extensively for their respective candidates over the past few weeks while BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the burden of campaigning for his party candidates in spite of not being in the best of health.

