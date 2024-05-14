Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice — the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase.

A voter turnout of nearly 63% was recorded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections covering 96 constituencies spread over 10 States and Union Territories, with scattered incidents of violence reported in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. West Bengal again recorded an impressive turnout at 75.94%, the highest among States/UTs in this phase. Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 36.58% voting in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370, with the EC stating that it was the “highest turnout in decades”.

Mr. Modi attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power” and asserted that India would make the neighbouring country wear bangles if it was not wearing any. Addressing three back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan has atom bombs and was not wearing bangles.