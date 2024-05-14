GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live | PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi seat today

Nearly 63% turnout in fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections; violence in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:15 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice — the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. 

India General Elections 2024: May 13 highlights

A voter turnout of nearly 63% was recorded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections covering 96 constituencies spread over 10 States and Union Territories, with scattered incidents of violence reported in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. West Bengal again recorded an impressive turnout at 75.94%, the highest among States/UTs in this phase. Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 36.58% voting in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370, with the EC stating that it was the “highest turnout in decades”.

Mr. Modi attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power” and asserted that India would make the neighbouring country wear bangles if it was not wearing any. Addressing three back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan has atom bombs and was not wearing bangles.

Here are our live updates:
  • May 13, 2024 22:04
    Phase IV of polls sees 62.9% voter turnout

    India General elections 2024: Phase IV of polls sees 64.60% voter turnout

    Lok Sabha elections phase 4: 62.9% voter turnout, incidents of violence, EVM malfunctioning, high-profile contests, and accusations of rigging.

  • May 13, 2024 22:04
    Rahul Gandhi invokes 100-year-old ties with Rae Bareli, calls it 'karmabhoomi' of Indira, Sonia

    Congress leader and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidate Rahul Gandhi recalled the association of the Gandhi family with the constituency saying the relationship goes back to the "time of Motilal Nehru".

    Read the story here

  • May 13, 2024 20:43
    PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi

    Thousands line streets for PM's roadshow in Varanasi 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi and he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

