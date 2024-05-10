The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13, when 96 constituencies from 10 States will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for 96 of these began on April 18. The last date of the nominations in Phase 4 was April 25. All the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on the same day.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 13, 2024:

1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu

5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi

8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam

9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum