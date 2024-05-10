GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 General Elections Phase 4 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 4

The fourth phase of the General  Elections will see 96 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls

Published - May 10, 2024 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling centre set up about 170 Km away from Agartala on April 26, 2024.

Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling centre set up about 170 Km away from Agartala on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13, when 96 constituencies from 10 States will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for 96 of these began on April 18. The last date of the nominations in Phase 4 was April 25. All the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: full schedule

In Andhra Pradesh, the Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on the same day.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 13, 2024:

1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu

5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi

8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam

9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

