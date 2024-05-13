Voters of Andhra Pradesh will line up at polling booths today for simultaneous elections to its 175-member Assembly and also the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the State.

Incumbent Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy will be contesting from Pulivendula, and is among the several high-profile candidates in the race for Assembly, which include TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram).

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the State. Meanwhile, as part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

AP Congress president and Jagan’s sister Y.S. Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP State chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

In 2019, the YSRCP won 151 seats, TDP-23 and Janasena-1 in the last Assembly polls while the ruling party emerged victorious in 22 and Chandrababu Naidu-led party in three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

(With agency inputs)

Read live updates here: