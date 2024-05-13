GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Andhra Pradesh elections LIVE updates | Simultaneous polling to State’s Assembly and Lok Sabha seats to commence at 7 a.m.

The State of Andhra Pradesh will hold simultaneous single-phase elections to its 175-member Assembly and also 25 Lok Sabha seats

Updated - May 13, 2024 06:51 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 06:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials inspect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on May 12, 2024

Polling officials inspect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on May 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Voters of Andhra Pradesh will line up at polling booths today for simultaneous elections to its 175-member Assembly and also the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the State. 

Watch | Kadapa: A contest for YSR’s legacy | Lok Sabha polls 2024

Incumbent Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy will be contesting from Pulivendula, and is among the several high-profile candidates in the race for Assembly, which include TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram).

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the State. Meanwhile, as part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Also read | Sibling rivalry to the fore at YS family bastion Pulivendula

AP Congress president and Jagan’s sister Y.S. Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP State chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

In 2019, the YSRCP won 151 seats, TDP-23 and Janasena-1 in the last Assembly polls while the ruling party emerged victorious in 22 and Chandrababu Naidu-led party in three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

(With agency inputs)

Read live updates here:

  • May 13, 2024 06:51
    Mock polls started at polling stations in Andhra Pradesh

    The mock polls started at the polling stations in Andhra Pradesh, which is mandatory before starting actual polling. 

    The voters are to be allowed to cast their vote at 7 a.m. across the State. It will continue up to 6 p.m. in normal areas and up to 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. in certain sensitive areas. 

    The police have imposed restrictions at 100 metres radius at all polling stations, and have enforced section 144 under CrPC across the State.

  • May 13, 2024 06:50
    Battle for Andhra Pradesh | Infographics

    Andhra Pradesh Elections: Battle for Andhra Pradesh | Infographics

    Andhra Pradesh gears up for 'mother of all elections' with YSRCP vs TDP-BJP-JSP alliance showdown. 4.09 crore voters eligible.

