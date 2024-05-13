GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

PM Modi visited the Sikh shrine ahead of his election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran today.

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 11:26 am IST - Patna

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at Gurudwara Patna Sahib, in Patna, Monday, May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at Gurudwara Patna Sahib, in Patna, Monday, May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 13, 2024, visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the PM's visit.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

The PM visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib a day after holding a roadshow in the state capital. Mr. Modi became the first Prime Minister to have held a roadshow anywhere in Bihar.

The PM is scheduled to address election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran on Monday.

