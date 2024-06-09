Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister today and begin his third successive term as Prime Minister.

On June 7, President Droupadi Murmu formally invited Mr. Modi to form the next government after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as its leader. Earlier on June 7, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena met President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government.

The new government will also be sworn in today at 7.15 p.m., the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced.

The NDA won 286 seats in this election, and the BJP won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark. This is well below the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

Meanwhile, leaders of seven countries from South Asia and the Indian Ocean region will attend the swearing-in ceremony

