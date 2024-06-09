GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India election results 2024 updates: Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister today

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath of office today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

Published - June 09, 2024 07:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students pose with their paintings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai on June 8, 2024.

Students pose with their paintings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai on June 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister today and begin his third successive term as Prime Minister.

On June 7, President Droupadi Murmu formally invited Mr. Modi to form the next government after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as its leader. Earlier on June 7, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena met President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government. 

The new government will also be sworn in today at 7.15 p.m., the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced.

The NDA won 286 seats in this election, and the BJP won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark. This is well below the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

Also Read: Results for all Lok Sabha constituencies declared; BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99, says EC

Meanwhile, leaders of seven countries from South Asia and the Indian Ocean region will attend the swearing-in ceremony 

Also Read: Who is on the guest list for the June 9 event?

Here are the latest updates

  • June 09, 2024 07:29
    The new government will be sworn in at 7.15 p.m. today

    On June 7, President Droupadi Murmu formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government, after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as its leader. 

    Speaking at the NDA parliamentary party meeting, Mr. Modi said that mutual trust was at the core of this alliance, which is committed to the principle of ‘ sarv pantha sambhava (all sects are equal)‘. Claiming that NDA partners were all known for good governance, he noted that the alliance was forming a government at the Centre at a time when its members were also in power in 22 States. Read the report here.

General Elections 2024 / Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / bjp / Janata Dal (United) / Telugu Desam Party

