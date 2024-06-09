GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

INDIA bloc leaders to jointly decide on attending PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Sources confirm to The Hindu that by June 8 evening invites were sent out to prominent Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress

Published - June 09, 2024 02:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will take a call on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Earlier on June 8, senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had said the party leaders had not received any invitation.

“The international leaders have received but the domestic leaders have not yet got any invitation,” Mr. Ramesh said. Mr. Venugopal had added that the INDIA coalition will take a joint decision as and when they get the invites.

Sources confirmed to The Hindu that by Saturday evening invites were sent out to prominent Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.