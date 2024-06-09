GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Ram Mohan Naidu set to become youngest ever Union Minister 

A close association with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu paved Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu’s meteoric rise in politics

Published - June 09, 2024 01:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. File image: Arrangement

TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. File image: Arrangement

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) is all set to become the youngest ever member of the Central Cabinet, being headed by Prime Minister - designate Narendra Modi, at age 36. This is his third consecutive victory since 2014. 

Son of former Union Minister K. Yerran Naidu (the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1996) and with graduation in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Long Island University, Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu was initially drawn to a career in Singapore but fate led him back to his roots after his father’s death in a road accident in 2012, according to a party release. 

Modi oath-taking ceremony updates June 9, 2024

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu had then entered politics and in barely two years, became MP from Srikakulam in 2014 when he was just 26. He was at that time the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha.

A close association with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu paved Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu’s meteoric rise in politics. 

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu worked as the TDP national general secretary and during critical times such as when Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam, he played a pivotal role alongside Nara Lokesh in Delhi.

Their combined efforts were instrumental in weathering the storm as they navigated through the political corridors in Delhi, seeking support and solidarity from key leaders. 

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu is a member of various Parliamentary standing committees. He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his exemplary performance as an MP.

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

