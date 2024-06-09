GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Modi will swear in as leader of ‘Narendra Destructive Alliance’: Jairam Ramesh

Narendra Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Updated - June 09, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - June 09, 2024 11:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Narendra Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Narendra Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on June 9 said he will get himself sworn in this evening as "the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)" even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which an August 15th 1947 history was fabricated 'to not only justify Mr. Modi's pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate."

Track latest updates from PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony here

"That day itself, I had exposed Mr. Modi's fakery using archival material," he said.

"We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India's electorate has rejected Mr. Modi's pretensions," Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that Mr. Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat.

Mr. Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade, Mr. Ramesh said.

"A vastly diminished 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)," he said.

Mr. Modi is set to be sworn in this evening. The dignitaries and special invitees attending the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening include leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region.

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 out of 543 seats. The Congress got 99 seats in the polls. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.