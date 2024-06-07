GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

President Murmu appoints Narendra Modi as Prime Minister; swearing-in ceremony on June 9

Ms. Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Mr. Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated - June 07, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 7, 2024 displays a letter from President Draupadi Murmu, inviting him to form the next government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 7, 2024 displays a letter from President Draupadi Murmu, inviting him to form the next government. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 appointed NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate and the new government will take oath on June 9 evening.

Ms. Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Mr. Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 7 evening.

Earlier, leaders of the BJP-led NDA had called on Ms. Murmu and handed over letters of support for Mr. Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Addressing the media in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mr. Modi said he has been appointed as Prime Minister-designate by the President.

"The President has asked me to work as the PM-designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony," Mr.. Modi said and added that he has informed the President that they will be comfortable if the event is held on the evening of June 9.

He said the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the details of the oath taking ceremony on June 9 by when he would hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President.

"This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047," Mr. Modi said.

This 18th Lok Sabha is a House of new energy, youthful energy, and people have given the NDA government one more chance, Mr. Modi said.

