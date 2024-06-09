Narendra Modi swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

In view of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony this evening, the Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements and issued an advisory on diversions and restrictions in the vicinity of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

According to the advisory, no traffic movement will be allowed on the Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg between 2 pm to 11 pm.

Pedestrian movement, however, will be allowed.

"No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road," said the advisory.

The traffic police further said vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and its owners prosecuted. The towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana.

The traffic will be diverted also from Patel Chowk, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Gole Dakkhana, Roundabout RML and Roundabout GPO.

"People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," the advisory added.

A senior police officer said that almost 1,100 traffic personnel have been deployed.

Also, the Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared parts of the national capital no-flying zone for the swearing-in ceremony Sunday evening.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force on June 9 and 10.

More than 2,500 police personnel along with paramilitary staff have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.