Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of oath-taking ceremony

Ahead of his oath-taking as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi on June 9. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Mr. Modi greeted supporters gathered there as he walked towards the memorial.

He also visited the National War Memorial in the national capital. The PM-designate was accompanied by Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister in the outgoing cabinet.

Mr. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term today, June 9. He will take the oath as Prime Minister at 7.15 PM. His Council of Ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

With today's swearing-in, Narendra Modi will become the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Meanwhile, around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the oath-taking ceremony.

Several leaders and State heads of the neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The BJP got 240 seats and NDA has secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.

The Congress secured 100 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats, while Trinamool Congress got 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.