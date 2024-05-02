GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heat wave conditions in Telangana force ECI to extend poll timings by an hour

The ECI said that people can now vote from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the earlier timing was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 02, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a orange heatwave alert for parts of Telangana until May 3, here’s a person carrying a eco friendly pot home on his shoulders at Toopran in Medak district on April 30, 2024.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a orange heatwave alert for parts of Telangana until May 3, here’s a person carrying a eco friendly pot home on his shoulders at Toopran in Medak district on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The prevailing heat wave conditions in Telangana led the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the poll timings for the Lok Sabha elections by an hour in several constituencies.

The ECI said that people can now vote from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the earlier timing was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polling has been extended in all the Assembly segments in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while in the remaining five Parliament constituencies the extended time will be applicable only in certain Assembly segments.

More heat-wave days than usual for most of India this summer, IMD says | Explained

Polling in Telangana for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

According to the ECI notification, the extended timing would be applicable in the Hyderabad, Chevella, Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: Heat and dust blow away election campaign in Telangana hinterlands

However, in the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, the extended one hour will be applicable in five assembly segments, three of Peddapalle Constituency, six segments in the Warangal (SC) seat, three in the Mahabubabad (ST) seat and five Assembly segments of Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana received representations from various organisations and political parties for the extension of polling time including the ruling Congress party. The reasons cited by them were the heat wave conditions in the State and there could be a huge drop in the poll percentage unless the timings are extended.

Why do India’s Lok Sabha elections happen in the summer?

Heatwave warning

Recently, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange heatwave warning for parts of Telangana till May 3. Several parts of the State have been recording high temperatures. While over 46° was recorded in six locations across the State on Tuesday, 11 locations surpassed the 46° mark on Wednesday.

To stay safe during heatwave, the State’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory urging individuals to prioritise hydration by consuming ample water regularly and incorporating oral rehydration solution (ORS) into their routine.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.