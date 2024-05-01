Over 7,000 election-related cases filed, material worth ₹210 crore seized, says CEO

May 01, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of different departments enforcing the model code of conduct have seized material worth over ₹210 crore meant for inducement of voters since March 1 and registered over 7,185 cases so far.

Of the total, ₹81 crore cash, liquor worth ₹46 crore, drugs or narcotics of ₹26 crore, freebies worth ₹27 crore and precious metals worth ₹31 crore were seized till Wednesday morning, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said. Out of the 7,185 cases, 6,560 cases pertained to election offences and 287 were registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling in the 17 constituencies across the State. In all, 525 candidates remain in the fray for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with Secunderabad having the highest of 45 candidates and Adilabad lowest at 12 candidates.

Since 15 candidates’ names and one for NOTA would be allowed in each ballot unit (EVM), it was decided to use three ballot units each in seven constituencies where there are more than 30 candidates in the fray and two ballot units in nine constituencies with candidates below 30. Polling stations in Adilabad constituency would have single ballot unit.

Replying to a question on meetings conducted by political parties or candidates involving huge expenditure, he said that the maximum limit of poll expenditure by candidates was ₹95 lakh, but there was no such limit fixed for parties.

He also said that parties requested for extension of polling time by one hour (up to 6 p.m.) on May 13, and the same had been forwarded to the ECI for approval. Polling hours were likely to be extended in all areas other than Left Wing Extremist affected areas.

He said that printing of postal ballots was under way in districts and the last day for home voting was May 6. Around 800 teams would be deployed to reach out to people who opted for home voting between May 3 and 6 and those who opted for the facility should stay at home when the teams visit their places.

Mr. Vikas Raj said that over 5,000 polling stations had been identified for low voter turnout and several steps had been initiated to motivate voters to come and participate in voting.