Telangana Health department issues heatwave advisory

April 27, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the midst of a yellow heatwave alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) across 18 districts of Telangana and with temperatures soaring up to 44° Celsius, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to stay safe during the heatwave.

The advisory urges individuals to prioritise hydration by consuming ample water regularly and incorporating oral rehydration solution (ORS) into their routine. Additionally, it recommends the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content. People are advised to dress in light, breathable cotton attire and shield their heads with umbrellas, hats, or caps. The advisory encourages minimising outdoor activities, suggesting that such activities be confined to the cooler hours of the morning and evening.

While everyone is susceptible to heat stress and related illnesses, certain groups are particularly vulnerable and require heightened attention. These include infants, young children, individuals engaged in outdoor work, pregnant women, those with mental health conditions, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease or hypertension.

In anticipation of potential emergencies, the State government has implemented measures, ensuring the availability of special beds, IV fluids, essential medications, and ORS sachets at all public health facilities. Additionally, ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwives), ASHAs (accredited social health activists), and anganwadi workers have been equipped with ORS sachets to address any urgent situations.

Medical attention should be sought if symptoms such as hot, dry, and reddened skin, severe headache, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, or a body temperature equal to or exceeding 104° Fahrenheit are observed.