IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana until May 3

April 29, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued an orange heatwave warning for parts of Telangana starting from Tuesday till May 3. A special heatwave bulletin indicates that all 33 districts of the state will encounter maximum temperatures ranging from 41 to 44° Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Monday, heatwave conditions are expected to be prevalent in isolated areas of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana on Tuesday. The warning extends to Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayshankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal on May 1. For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach 43 and 30° Celsius, respectively, over the next 48 hours.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) as of Monday evening, the highest recorded temperature was 45.5° Celsius in Matur (Nalgonda), followed by 45.1° Celsius in Mangapet (Mulugu) and 44.9° Celsius in Nagulavancha (Khammam).

Telangana / Hyderabad / weather / heatwave

