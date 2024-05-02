GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana | Temperatures over 46°C recorded in eleven locations on Wednesday

In GHMC limits, Quthbullapur recorded 43.4° Celsius, followed by 43.1° in Khairatabad

May 02, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Fruit vendors cover their heads with a cloth while waiting for customers alongside the road on a hot summer day in Hyderabad on April 26, 2024.

Fruit vendors cover their heads with a cloth while waiting for customers alongside the road on a hot summer day in Hyderabad on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Crossing the mark set on Tuesday when temperatures soared over 46° Celsius in six locations, Wednesday saw an increase with a total of 11 locations across Telangana surpassing the 46° mark. 

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 46.6° Celsius in Gudapur (Nalgonda) followed by 46.5° in Mangapet (Mulugu), Bhadrachalam (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Munagala (Suryapet), 46.4° in Nerella (Jagtial), Mutharam (Peddapalli), Khanapur PS (Khammam), 46.3° in Kommu Lavancha (Mahabubabad), 46.2° in Jannaram (Mancherial), Veenavanka (Karimnagar), and Kalleda (Warangal). Additionally, nine other places in the state experienced temperatures above 45°.

IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana until May 3

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Quthbullapur recorded 43.4° Celsius, followed by 43.1° in Khairatabad, and 43° in Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Kapra, Santosh Nagar, Chandanagar, LB Nagar, and Jubilee Hills.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.