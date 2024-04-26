A shrill, snide campaign for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

April 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

The discourse in the election campaigns for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has bordered on unparliamentary, to put it mildly.

Apart from the usual barbs exchanged by political parties over civic development, this poll season has seen candidates invoking each other’s parents, making derogatory utterances (allegedly) during door-to-door canvassing, and attacking each other over controversial gestures near places of worship. The polemics are set to heat up further as the polling date of May 13 draws near.

One incident that courted significant controversy was on the day of Ram Navami when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha mimicked shooting an arrow from a bow near a covered up place of worship. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) latched onto the incident, and criticised the move. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the incident exposed the BJP’s mentality of promoting hatred. However, Ms. Latha clarified to sections of the media that she was gesturing the use of ‘Ram Baan’, and was not pointing the imaginary arrow at any place of worship. The incident has become a key talking point in public meetings.

The BJP too sought to hold to account Mr. Owaisi who, during a paidal daura in Nawab Saheb Kunta, a neighbourhood in the Bahadurpura Assembly segment, greeted some butchers at an abattoir, and purportedly said, “Kaat-te raho.” Ms. Latha complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that the incident was tantamount to encouraging people to consume beef.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ghuspeti (infiltrator) remarks also caused considerable consternation, not only among political leaders but also constituents.

“Both BJP and MIM [AIMIM] candidates and workers have been campaigning hard since the beginning. But the momentum changed after the Ram Navami incident. Both parties began charging each other with hateful comments,” M.A. Wasim, an entrepreneur from Darul Shifa, said.

Meanwhile, in a move that surprised many, Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who found increased popularity during the recent Telangana Assembly elections, decided not to enter the poll fray. During the past few weeks, Mr. Khan sought to position himself as a challenger to Mr. Owaisi. This changed when MBT office-bearer Majeed Ullah Khan, who too fought the Assembly elections earlier, announced that the party would pull back in the larger interest of the Muslim community.

“Though Amjed lost, there was an impressive increase in his popularity, especially in the Yakutpura Assembly constituency. The MBT seemed confident of getting a substantial number of votes in the Parliamentary elections. While they have clearly stated that their decision to not contest was not for the sake of any family, their decision has definitely sent a positive message in the community,” said Syed Qutbuddin, a resident of Bahadurpura, who has been a keen campaign observer.

However, residents of Old City, which is part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, opined that a nagging concern remains: low polling percentages. Both AIMIM, and those following the elections, have underscored that improving polling percentage is crucial to winning.

The United Muslim Forum, a body of Muslim clerics, recently expressed grave concerns over Mr. Modi’s remarks, and urged Masjid managing committees, imams and khateebs to use the Friday sermon to ensure 100% polling percentages.