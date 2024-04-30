GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six places in Telangana record temperatures above 46°C

In GHMC limits, the highest maximum temperature recorded stood at 43.5° in Kapra

April 30, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Tuesday witnessed scorching temperatures, with six locations registering maximum readings of 46° Celsius and above.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature recorded in the State was 46.2 ° Celsius in Jaina (Jagtial) and Madugulapally (Nalgonda), followed closely by 46.1° in Allipur (Jagtial), and 46° in Kolvai (Jagtial), Kothagattu (Karimnagar), and Veenavanka (Karimnagar). Meanwhile, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the highest maximum temperature recorded stood at 43.5° in Kapra, trailed by 43.3° in Hafeezpet, and 43.2° in Yakutpura, Golkonda, and Saroornagar, respectively.

