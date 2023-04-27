HamberMenu
Watch | Corruption is on top of voters’ minds this time in Karnataka: political analyst B.S. Murthy

A video interview with political analyst B.S. Murthy ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls

April 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Murthy is a human resource professional for last two decades and is also a political analyst and columnist. His research covers Karnataka and national politics , State issues etc.

In an interview at The Hindu’s Bengaluru office, Mr Murthy explains why he feels the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is the most interesting one in the last 30 years; why the ruling BJP is facing a stronger anti-incumbency wave than rivals Congress did in the 2018 Assembly elections; the impact of caste equations in the voting pattern; the topic of polarisation; which region is likely to spring a political surprise, and more.

Interview: Mini Tejaswi

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Ravichandran N

