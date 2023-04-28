Watch | We need to ensure Bengaluru gets special treatment by the government: Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for five terms consecutively from Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He was a minister in the Siddharamaiah government in 2013 and 2018.
In an interview at The Hindu’s Bengaluru office, the former Minister says that lack of planning, corruption, collapse of civic institutions during BJP rule led to infrastructure bottlenecks in India’s IT hub which has 28 segments.
Interview: Nagesh Prabhu
Production: Shikha Kumari
Videography: Ravichandran N
