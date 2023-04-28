HamberMenu
Watch | We need to ensure Bengaluru gets special treatment by the government: Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao

A video interview with senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls

April 28, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for five terms consecutively from Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He was a minister in the Siddharamaiah government in 2013 and 2018.

In an interview at The Hindu’s Bengaluru office, the former Minister says that lack of planning, corruption, collapse of civic institutions during BJP rule led to infrastructure bottlenecks in India’s IT hub which has 28 segments.

Read the full story here.

Interview: Nagesh Prabhu

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Ravichandran N

