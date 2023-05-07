People won’t reject a leader who does good work: N.A. Haris

May 07, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

People will never reject a leader who continues to do good work, understands the needs of all in the community and stays close to them, says Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris, who is now seeking a fourth consecutive term from the same seat representing the Congress.

Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with The Hindu:

With elections just a couple of days away, what is the indication on ground? I clearly see that people are with me and I am with the people. I am finishing my third term as MLA from Shantinagar constituency with this election, and I can only see an increasing acceptance here among people as they have seen me working committedly for the development of the constituency over several years. Do you see any element of anti-incumbency since you are now seeking re-election for the fourth time from the same seat? None. Usually, that is possible when the same candidate of the same party is fielded repeatedly from a constituency. But in the case of Shantinagar, I’ve been closely working with people for so many years and they are happy with me. If you do good work, people won’t let you go. This has been my experience over and over again, term after term. What are some of the development works you have executed in the current term? I have focussed on the overall development of the constituency, mostly working on the upgradation of the entire constituency, repairing big and small roads, street lighting, construction of pavements, and basically improving road and building infrastructure. We have also worked on water logging issues and have been able to minimise that problem unless there are heavy rains and floods.