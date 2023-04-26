HamberMenu
Watch | Majority of policies are not farmer-centric; We need to fix that: techie-turned-politician Darshan Puttannaiah

A video interview with Darshan Puttannaiah, who is contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections from Melukote as a candidate of the Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha that predominantly represents farmers

April 26, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Candidate of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP) ,for Melkote constituency, Darshan Puttannaiah during an interview with The Hindu.

Candidate of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP) ,for Melkote constituency, Darshan Puttannaiah during an interview with The Hindu. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Techie-turned entrepreneur Darshan Puttannaiah, 45, who is contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections from Melukote for the second time as a candidate of the Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha that predominantly represents farmers, says there is a dire need to turn farming into not only remunerative venture, but also an attractive and dignified profession for the young.

In an interview with The Hindu, Darshan, son of farmers’ leader and politician, the late K. S. Puttannaiah, says farmers need a voice in the legislature to bring about policy changes that can transform their lives and villages. 

Interview: BS Satish Kumar

Videography: Ravichandran N.

Production: Shikha Kumari

