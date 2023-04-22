Watch | “Karnataka election will change the country’s political scenario” | Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to The Hindu

HamberMenu
“Karnataka election will change the country’s political scenario” | Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to The Hindu

In conversation with Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on opposition unity, the party reaching out to certain communities in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Adani issue, and more

April 22, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that his party would be able to form a government in the State.

“This election will definitely change the entire country’s political scenario and change the people’s mood,” he said.

Speaking at the party office in Bengaluru, Mr Kharge also spoke about the face-off between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot; opposition unity; questions on the chief ministerial faces in Karnataka; the party reaching out to certain communities in Karnataka; Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Adani issue, and more.

Read the full interview here

Interview: Sandeep Phukan and Nagesh Prabhu

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Ravichandran N

Graphics: Kannan Sundar

