WATCH | My priority will be building houses for people still living in slums: Uday Garudachar

May 03, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chickpet in Bengaluru is a diverse constituency, comprising elite and upper middle class pockets as well as lower-middle class areas with a large population of slum dwellers. Located at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), it houses thousands of migrant workers, hawkers, and small and big traders.

Although a challenge, the needs of everyone were successfully met during his tenure, but more things remain to be done, says Uday Garudachar, the MLA of Chickpet constituency.

Excerpts from an interview with The Hindu:

What are some of the key things you have accomplished as the MLA of Chickpet constituency in the last five years? Good infrastructure is something that everyone wants irrespective of social, economic or educational background. Therefore, infrastructure has always been my key focus area. Chickpet is in the CBD of Bengaluru. Roads were in absolute distress and drainage was atrocious when I took over. Drainage pipes were laid 40 years ago when the city’s population was very less. Hundreds of old bungalows have become apartments, housing 40-50 people instead of just four-six people. I requested the Chief Minister for funds and some ₹30 crore was granted. We could relay sewage pipes in around 70% of Chickpet area. We also built 700 to 800 small flats for people who were living in slums in Chickpet. How much investment have you brought to your constituency in this period? I managed to get approximately ₹250 crore for my constituency. Most of it was directed towards infrastructure. However, you should remember one thing, we lost our first year sitting in the Opposition. Next two years., we were under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. Whatever we accomplished was during the fourth year and until now. An effective full term could have made a huge difference to my tenure.