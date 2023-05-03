WATCH | My priority will be building houses for people still living in slums: Uday Garudachar

Chickpet in Bengaluru is a diverse constituency, comprising elite and upper middle class pockets as well as lower-middle class areas with a large population of slum dwellers. Located at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), it houses thousands of migrant workers, hawkers, and small and big traders.
Although a challenge, the needs of everyone were successfully met during his tenure, but more things remain to be done, says Uday Garudachar, the MLA of Chickpet constituency.
Excerpts from an interview with The Hindu:
What are some of the key things you have accomplished as the MLA of Chickpet constituency in the last five years?
Good infrastructure is something that everyone wants irrespective of social, economic or educational background. Therefore, infrastructure has always been my key focus area. Chickpet is in the CBD of Bengaluru. Roads were in absolute distress and drainage was atrocious when I took over. Drainage pipes were laid 40 years ago when the city’s population was very less.
Hundreds of old bungalows have become apartments, housing 40-50 people instead of just four-six people. I requested the Chief Minister for funds and some ₹30 crore was granted. We could relay sewage pipes in around 70% of Chickpet area. We also built 700 to 800 small flats for people who were living in slums in Chickpet.
How much investment have you brought to your constituency in this period?
I managed to get approximately ₹250 crore for my constituency. Most of it was directed towards infrastructure. However, you should remember one thing, we lost our first year sitting in the Opposition. Next two years., we were under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. Whatever we accomplished was during the fourth year and until now. An effective full term could have made a huge difference to my tenure.
What will be your priorities if you are able to retain this seat?
If I get a chance to come back as MLA, my priority will be building the remaining houses for people still living in slums in Chickpet area. They don’t have washrooms. It is really painful to see young and old women queuing up in front of public toilets for hours. They all should have their own homes and independent toilets, which are basic needs.
Fortunately, K100 (a project aimed at rejuvenating the stormwater drain network between Majestic and Bellandur Lake) is passing through many wards in my constituency. Lighting is another priority area. Certain parts of my constituency are not adequately lit. While main roads are, some ancillary roads have no proper lights.
Have you touched the lives of all slum dwellers in Chickpet yet?
We built almost 800 dwelling places and made a difference to the lives of many. However, my constituency has 32 slums and a large number of people. We are planning to build G+2 apartments for them with their own washrooms and Cauvery water connection. I will pressure the government to support this project further as Chickpet is the epicentre of the city’s trade.
We will focus on the training and employment of slum dwellers and the youth. We will also encourage shops, establishments and entrepreneurs to offer them jobs. We want to enhance their standard of living, improve their lifestyle and incomes. While a Metro line to the area exists, connectivity is poor. I am planning to introduce mini buses as feeder services so that people who live and work there as well as people who visit Chickpet for shopping will be benefited.
