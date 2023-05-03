BJP and its divisive agenda not acceptable to the people of Shivajinagar: Rizwan Arshad

One of the youngest leaders of the Congress, Rizwan Arshad, is campaigning in full swing with the hopes of securing the Shivajinagar seat for the second time. In a candid conversation with The Hindu, he spoke about his connect with young voters and his views on communal harmony among other things.

Excerpts from the interview:

After the JD(S) candidate’s nomination was rejected, the fight now seems to be between you and Chandra N. of the BJP. What are your contributions as an MLA that gives you an edge?

The Congress has a very strong base here as we have been involved with people and their issues. Our bond with them is strong and we have supported them when they needed help. The BJP has limitations in Shivajinagar. We have worked in partnership with the public and that has given us goodwill. The BJP and its divisive agenda is not acceptable to the people of Shivajinagar.

Why are core areas of Shivajinagar not as developed as other CBD areas like MG Road or Brigade Road?

In the last three years, we have been the only constituency where the largest number (on 40 roads) of walkable footpaths were built. We have transformed the whole area. You can ask the residents how Ulsoor lake was and how it has been for the last one year. You can see development in Chandini Chowk and Jumma Masjid road and such. Our work speaks rather than us talking about it.

The halal meat controversy last year affected the traders at Russel Market. In your interactions with them, what have you found to be their concerns this time and how do you plan to address it?

Halal was an issue created deliberately by the Sangh Parivar to disturb the harmonious environment. But it was defeated as people rejected it. The Hindu brethren came out and said that they would buy meat from the shops they were buying from earlier and indicated that they would not buy into the poisonous argument. This was not a Hindu-Muslim issue. This is how Hindus, Muslims, and Christians should stand up with each other and defeat communal agenda perpetrated for political gains.