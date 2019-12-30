With no buyer on horizon, AI fast losing altitude

Making a daily loss of ₹20 crore, Air India (AI), the country’s struggling national carrier, is staring at closure unless it quickly finds a buyer, a senior official said.

“The situation is getting stretched day after day. How long can this last? We are somehow managing to keep operations on,” said the official, asking not be identified.

Recently, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had made it clear the government would shut down AI if it did not find a buyer.

AI currently has a debt of more than ₹30,000 crore after the government moved an equal sum to Air India Assets Holding Ltd., an entity that owns the airline’s assets.

Currently ,AI’s main problem is to augment funds to pay a monthly interest of ₹225 crore towards the huge loan it has on its balance sheet. A default may spell disaster like that of Jet Airways. Nine months ago, the Centre had stopped giving any financial support to the bleeding carrier and asked AI to fend for itself till the disinvestment process was completed.

Though the government had made its intention to sell its 100% stake in AI that had been bleeding badly since 2007, hardly anyone had evinced interest.

Back out

The Tatas, who had shown interest previously, are believed to have backed out as they are focused on stabilising Vistara and AirAsia India, both loss-making joint ventures.

A businessman, who was informally approached by the government, is believed to have developed cold feet after considering the enormity of AI’s problems. IndiGo had already said ‘no’ to buying into AI. So,though the government is expected to invite Expressions of Interest (EoI) for AI shortly, it is likely to witness only a lukewarm response. The only hope is some Gulf-based carriers, backed by huge sovereign capital, may evince interest in the proposal.

On sale are loss-making AI, its wholly owned, profitable, low-cost subsidiary Air India Charters Ltd. and Air India’s 100% equity stake in Air India SATS Airports Pvt. Ltd.

The government had asked AI management to run the airline on its own till the disinvestment was complete.

A request to provide a sovereign guarantee for bank loans to meet debt servicing obligations was rejected forcing AI to fend for itself.

Out of sovereign guarantee agreed upon last year, the government had vouched for ₹2,600 crore and is now unwilling to stand guarantee for the balance ₹2,400 crore. Since April 2019, the government had advanced ₹500 crore to AI but this was from the previous year’s funds.

Daily income

AI is running is operations through daily income from ticket sales and bank loans. Oil companies are supplying jet fuel against immediate cash payment at airports (cash and carry), and its vendors are patient enough to continue the supplies.

AI is somehow managing to pay salaries to employees but with delays. The pilots have moved the court claiming ₹50 crore in outstanding payment. In the past months, with a lot of difficulty, the airline could get into service eight wide-body planes which were grounded due to maintenance and spare part issues.

Though the airline could somehow induct more capacity on international routes following the grounding of Jet Airways, its domestic market share has now come down to 12%.

At a time when all other private airlines from India are increasing their international operations, capacity-constrained AI, with a 18% international market share, will be soon be marginalised like in the domestic market as it will not be able to expand unlike others.“If the financial crisis is not dealt with on a war-footing, then AI will crash-land soon,” said Vaibhav Bhure, a lawyer from Bombay High Court who also practices in NCLT.