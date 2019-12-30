Labour Ministry counts two new pension schemes among 2019 feats

Starting two new pension schemes for unorganised sector workers and traders as well as legislative progress on labour law reform were among the highlights for the Union Labour and Employment Ministry in 2019, according to a year-end review released by it on Monday.

The Ministry launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan scheme for unorganised workers in February 2019 and as on December 10, a total of 39,00,525 beneficiaries had enrolled, it said. The National Pension Scheme for Traders, Shopkeepers and Self-Employed Persons, launched on September 12, had 20,000 beneficiaries as of December 10.

As a part of the government’s labour law reforms and following recommendations of the 2nd National Commission on Labour, the Ministry began codifying 44 laws into four codes. The Code on Wages, 2019 was passed by Parliament and given the President’s assent on August 8. The codes on industrial relations and social security and welfare were introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 28 and December 11 respectively. The code on occupational safety, health and working conditions was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23 and later referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour.

The National Career Service portal of the Ministry had 1.01 crore active jobseekers, 25,184 active employers registered and 58.50 lakh vacancies mobilised as on October 31, the statement said. On Monday, the portal showed 1.03 crore jobseekers and 4.22 lakh active vacancies.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation reduced the rate of ESI contribution made by employees and employers under the scheme from 6.5% to 4% with effect from July 1.

“This reduction of contribution rates, will ensure financial relief to employers and employees. However, the healthcare benefits under the ESI scheme will remain the same. The decision will benefit 36 million workers and 1.28 million employers,” the statement read.