Hyderabad

2019: an eventful year for Telangana State

1/16

Starting with formation of a separate High Court, the year was tumultous and in the news for all right and wrong reasons. A brief narration through pictures

more-in

Other Slideshows

An installation with the line ‘Where a cow is safer than a woman’ complementing a performative art showcase by Nirmala Biluka says it all

Books and art at the Hyderabad Literary Festival

&nbsp;

In pictures: Hyderabad Literary fest 2018

Entrepreneurs pose for a picture at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on November 28, 2017. The summit brought hundreds of budding as well as well-known entrepreneurs together to meet investors and supporters of the start-up ecosystem.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

The term “Hyderabad Metro” has been top searched query related to Hyderabad in the last seven days, Google search data reveals.

Hyderabad Metro goes 'live'

Model Carol Gracias in a sari by Gaurang Shah

A romance with hand-woven fabrics

Chiranjeevi in action in "Khaidi No. 150", a Telugu remake of A.R. Muragadoss' Tamil hit "Kaththi"

Chiru is back

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY