2019: an eventful year for Telangana State

The new signage of Telangana High Court, in Hyderabad. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

RTC employees along with their families staging a demonstration in front of Dilkushnagar depot in Hyderabad. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar (left) is all tears as he carries the pall of mortal remains of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at the funeral at P.V. Ghat in Hyderabad. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paying last respects to film actress Vijayanirmala who passed away in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Workers carrying Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines meant for distribution among the polling booth staff at a distribution centre for the first phase of general elections on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Hyderabad Metro Rail extended up to HiTec City brought about a paradigm shift in transport choice for the employees and visitors to the IT hub of the State. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

The alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the Intermediate Board examination results resulted in a high number of student suicides in Telangana. Some 3.28 lakh out of 9.7 lakh students who wrote the exam have been declared failed in the state board's intermediate exam conducted by a private agency. Photo: Nagara Gopal

CPI (ML) Central Committee member Satwaji alias Sudhakar and his wife Aruna alias Neelima surrendered. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Major fire at All India Industrial Exhibition Society which gutted at least 300 stalls, most of which sold textiles. At least seven fire engines were at the spot and firefighters had to struggle to put out the flames. Photo: Nagara Gopal

YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy being greeted on his electoral victory by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Discharge of huge flood through the majestic spillway of Srisailam project has happened for the record eighth time this year, in Srisailam. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

The newly sworn-in Ministers in the Telangana State Cabinet, K.T. Rama Rao in conversation with T. Harish Rao, after taking oath at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Visitors at the spot where body of veterinarian Disha was found after she was raped and murdered by four persons in Rangareddy district. The four suspects were later shot dead police in an exchange of fire. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao welcoming Tamilisai Soundararajan who assumed office as Telangana’s second Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Fourteen persons were injured as a MMTS train leaving Kacheguda station collided with an intercity express train that was entering the station in Hyderabad. Photo: K.V.S. Giri