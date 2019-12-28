The 10 most-read articles of The Hindu online in 2019

Here are the most-read articles from www.thehindu.com in 2019:

1. NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft snapped a series of images during its flyby on September 17, 2019 of Vikram’s attempted landing site near the moon’s uncharted south pole. ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as planned.

2. Live article of India's election results 2019

The Hindu covered the results of the May 2019 general elections live online with inputs from our reporters and photographers across the country, and from election websites, and news agencies. We had live visualisations based on credible Election Commission data.

3. Nirbhaya case convict seeks withdrawal of his mercy plea

When Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case sought immediate withdrawal of his mercy plea from President Ram Nath Kovind, saying it was sent without his consent on December 7, 2019, the article brought in many readers.

4. This mother’s social media post on her son scoring 60% in Class 10 exams is winning the Internet

When a mother posted her son's Class 10 score on social media, it won the Internet and it won The Hindu's online readers as well. She had posted about being proud of her son who scored 60% in board exams. Within 24 hours, her post was shared over 1,000 times on May 9, 2019. Commentators for the article appreciated the mother and posted encouraging thoughts about parenting and children.

5. All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case shot dead

The four accused in the rape case of a woman veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with the police on December 6, 2019. The police killing and the celebratory reception that it got sparked a debate.

6. Live update of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and parliament results

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy steered his party to landslide victory against incumbent Chandrababu Naidu. This election was a turning point for the YSR Congress Party.

7. Islamic State claimed 'province' in India after clash in Kashmir

Islamic State, the Sunni jihadist group claimed for the first time that it has established a 'province' in India on May 11, 2019. The IS claimed that it inflicted casualties on Indian Army soldiers in Shopian district of Kashmir.

8. NASA investigating first crime committed in space

A story that mixed science and crime caught the eyes of online readers. NASA was investigating what may be the first crime committed in outer space. Astronaut Anne McClain was accused of identity theft and improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

9. Live updates on destruction caused by cyclone Fani

More than 11 lakh people were evacuated in Odisha. Central and State govts, the Navy, and the Coast Guard had a tough battle in 19 coastal districts; flights, trains were cancelled; hospitals went into overdrive; red alerts were sounded. The live updates from this cyclone made it to the top ten most-read articles on the website.

10. Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success

Even after all attempts to establish contact with lunar lander Vikram went in vain, ISRO chairperson K. Sivan on September 21, 2019 termed Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success.