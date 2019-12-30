The most liked images from The Hindu on Instagram in 2019

The most liked image of the year is sweet, but also represents strength; and it tells a story that goes much beyond the image itself. Clicked by 'The Hindu' reporter Saurabh Trivedi while covering an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in New Delhi, the image shows a college girl giving a red rose to a policeman. The image was widely shared on various social media portals, and many admired the girl for her message of peace. “I am not an activist. I am just a regular student aspiring to be an artist and obviously didn’t want to go viral this way,” the girl later said in an interview.

The year was eventful — powerful moments were captured of people participating in the climate strike, and protesting against government policies. Then there were also memorable slices of life. A.M. Faruqui, The Hindu photographer from Madhya Pradesh, captured in his frames the life of a female truck driver -- a photo feature that resonated with many of our followers. Images that evoked religious or patriotic sentiments were much liked. People love to engage with our pictures, and a few striking images for which we asked the readers to contribute the caption were also among the most liked. Here's a list of the best images of the year based on engagement.

