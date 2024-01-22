GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTuber creates world’s first ultra portable PS5 Tablet

A popular YouTuber has transformed the formidable Sony PlayStation 5 into a sleek and powerful gaming tablet.

January 22, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The custom PS5 creation boasts the same performance as its bulkier counterpart but in a significantly smaller portable form factor.

The custom PS5 creation boasts the same performance as its bulkier counterpart but in a significantly smaller portable form factor. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

YouTuber DIY Perks has once again captured the gaming community’s attention by transforming the formidable Sony PlayStation 5 into a sleek and powerful gaming tablet.

In an 18-minute video posted on January 15, Matthew Perks, the man behind DIY Perks, showcased what he claims to be the world’s first PS5 tablet.

The custom creation boasts the same performance as its bulkier counterpart but in a significantly smaller form factor, outstripping even the relatively compact PS5 Slim. DIY Perks used the stripped-down motherboard of the latest PS5 SKU as the foundation, augmenting it with a bespoke cooling system, OLED screen, speaker setup, and a 3D-printed chassis.

The ingenious conversion is said to not only deliver top-notch performance but also generates less noise than a typical gaming laptop, ensuring a quieter gaming experience.

Gamers have lauded DIY Perks’ innovation, praising it as amazing, incredible, and fantastic. Some even suggested that this form factor could have potential commercial appeal, although DIY Perks cautioned about the uncertainty of such devices gaining widespread popularity.

This isn’t the first time DIY Perks has wielded a PS5 in a unique project; he previously crafted a slim version with a copper chassis and even fashioned a high-end PS5 from brass without altering its original shape.

As gamers anticipate Sony’s official return to handheld gaming, DIY Perks continues to push the boundaries of innovation, turning a powerhouse console into a portable gaming tablet that challenges conventions in both design and performance.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

