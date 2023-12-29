GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PlayStation Plus games for January announced

The inaugural PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup of 2024 introduces ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem,’ ‘Evil West,’ and ‘Nobody Saves the World.’

December 29, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PlayStation has unveiled its latest range of games that will be available in January 2024 on the PS Plus service.

PlayStation has unveiled its latest range of games that will be available in January 2024 on the PS Plus service. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PlayStation has unveiled its latest range of games that will be available in January 2024 on the PS Plus service.

Starting January 2, subscribers will be able to access a trio of games up until February 5. The inaugural PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup of 2024 introduces ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem,’ ‘Evil West,’ and ‘Nobody Saves the World.’

In the sequel to the award-winning adventure ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence,’ ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ follows Amicia and Hugo as they venture south to vibrant cities after escaping their devastated homeland.

ALSO READ
Steam’s beta update puts privacy at the forefront

Attempting to start anew, they must control Hugo’s curse. However, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction resurface in a flood of devouring rats. The siblings embark on a desperate struggle for survival, placing their hopes in a prophesied island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

‘Evil West’ plunges players into a dark menace consuming the American frontier. Operating as one of the last agents in a secretive vampire-hunting institute, players become humanity’s final line of defence against a deep-rooted terror emerging from the shadows. Armed with firearms, a lightning-fuelled gauntlet, and various gadgets, players can hunt bloodthirsty monstrosities solo or in co-op, upgrading weapons and tools in a narrative-driven campaign.

In ‘Nobody Saves the World,’ players embrace the role of Nobody, mastering the art of transformation to combat the re-awakened ancient Calamity. Players can morph into 15+ varied forms, each offering unique quests that can be completed in creative ways. The action RPG, crafted by the creators of Guacamelee, invites exploration of a vast overworld, either solo or in online co-op, as players strive to stop the Calamity and save the world.

January 2 also marks the release of the ‘Warframe Syrinx Collection, an exclusive PlayStation Plus pack for Digital Extremes’ F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. The collection includes weapons, armour, and items, enhancing the Warframe experience for both new and returning players.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.