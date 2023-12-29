December 29, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

PlayStation has unveiled its latest range of games that will be available in January 2024 on the PS Plus service.

Starting January 2, subscribers will be able to access a trio of games up until February 5. The inaugural PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup of 2024 introduces ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem,’ ‘Evil West,’ and ‘Nobody Saves the World.’

In the sequel to the award-winning adventure ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence,’ ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ follows Amicia and Hugo as they venture south to vibrant cities after escaping their devastated homeland.

Attempting to start anew, they must control Hugo’s curse. However, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction resurface in a flood of devouring rats. The siblings embark on a desperate struggle for survival, placing their hopes in a prophesied island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

‘Evil West’ plunges players into a dark menace consuming the American frontier. Operating as one of the last agents in a secretive vampire-hunting institute, players become humanity’s final line of defence against a deep-rooted terror emerging from the shadows. Armed with firearms, a lightning-fuelled gauntlet, and various gadgets, players can hunt bloodthirsty monstrosities solo or in co-op, upgrading weapons and tools in a narrative-driven campaign.

In ‘Nobody Saves the World,’ players embrace the role of Nobody, mastering the art of transformation to combat the re-awakened ancient Calamity. Players can morph into 15+ varied forms, each offering unique quests that can be completed in creative ways. The action RPG, crafted by the creators of Guacamelee, invites exploration of a vast overworld, either solo or in online co-op, as players strive to stop the Calamity and save the world.

January 2 also marks the release of the ‘Warframe Syrinx Collection, an exclusive PlayStation Plus pack for Digital Extremes’ F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. The collection includes weapons, armour, and items, enhancing the Warframe experience for both new and returning players.