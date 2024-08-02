GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday, August 2, 2024 gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the “border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.”.

Updated - August 02, 2024 10:01 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted “ongoing border clashes between India and China” since 2019. 

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China,” Mr.Tewari said in the adjournment motion notice.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, August 2, 2024 claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his ‘chakravyuh’ speech in Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi said he was “waiting with open arms”. The issue is likely to be raised in Parliament on August 2, 2024.

A leak in the roof triggered an Opposition attack against the government on Thursday, with the Congress moving an adjournment motion to discuss the matter. The issue is also like to dominate today’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill seeks to create a “disaster database at national and State level,” and makes provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for State capitals and large cities having municipal corporations, except the union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

The database will include disaster assessment, fund allocation detail, expenditure, preparedness and mitigation plan, risk register according to type and severity of risk and such other relevant matters, in accordance with such policy, as may be determined by the Central government.

The budget session, which began on July 22, is set to end on August 12.

Read: Parliament Budget Session Day 8 highlights

  • August 02, 2024 10:01
    Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice to discuss border situation with China

    Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the “border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.” 

    In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari highlighted “ongoing border clashes between India and China” since 2019. “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China,” Manish Tewari said in the adjournment motion notice. 

    “Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recent reports suggest that China has completed construction of a 400-metre bridge which gives Chinese forces the ability to speedily move troops between the North and South banks of the Pangong Lake,” he added. Mr. Tewari also urged the government to provide details on efforts to resolve the border dispute and “protect India’s integrity against Chinese aggressions. - ANI

  • August 02, 2024 09:58
    ED ‘insiders’ tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 2 claimed that Enforcement Directorate “insiders” have told him that a raid is being planned against him after his “chakravyuh” speech in Parliament.

    Mr. Gandhi said he was “waiting with open arms”. Read more

  • August 02, 2024 09:53
    Opposition targets Centre over roof leak in Parliament, seeks discussion

    The stark image of a blue plastic bucket placed in the new Parliament building’s lobby to catch the drips from a leak in the roof triggered an Opposition attack against the government on Thursday, with the Congress moving an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.

    The Lok Sabha Secretariat, however, said that there had only been “minor leakage” as “the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the lobby of the building was slightly displaced” due to the heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening. Massive water logging was also seen in and around the Parliament complex. Read more

  • August 02, 2024 09:52
    Amid uproar over his remarks, Anurag Thakur hits back at Congress

    Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the Congress party and its “ancestors” of conspiring against reservation for backward classes and Dalits.

    Referring to the uproar by the Opposition on his caste-related remarks during the Budget debate on Tuesday, Mr. Thakur said: “My speech deeply hurt the sense of entitlement of some people as a result of which the entire ecosystem of the Congress is creating a hue and cry. They feel that only they have the right to ask questions because they are privileged. These are the same people whose ancestors used to call the backward, Dalits and deprived as fools.” Read more

  • August 02, 2024 09:51
    Railways will add 2,500 general coaches soon, says Minister

    The Railways will add nearly 2,500 coaches in general compartments in the upcoming months, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on August 1.

    Taking part in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants under the Railway Budget, he said the ratio of general coaches, including sleeper and non-AC coaches, to AC coaches was almost 2:1. Approximately 2,500 additional general coaches would be manufactured in the upcoming months. Apart from this, nearly 10,000 additional general coaches would be produced in the foreseeable future, ensuring their smooth availability. Read more

  • August 02, 2024 09:48
    Govt. introduces Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on August 1 introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to create a “disaster database at national and State level,” and makes provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for State capitals and large cities having municipal corporations, except the union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh. Read more

