In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted “ongoing border clashes between India and China” since 2019.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China,” Mr.Tewari said in the adjournment motion notice.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, August 2, 2024 claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his ‘chakravyuh’ speech in Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi said he was “waiting with open arms”. The issue is likely to be raised in Parliament on August 2, 2024.

A leak in the roof triggered an Opposition attack against the government on Thursday, with the Congress moving an adjournment motion to discuss the matter. The issue is also like to dominate today’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill seeks to create a “disaster database at national and State level,” and makes provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for State capitals and large cities having municipal corporations, except the union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

The database will include disaster assessment, fund allocation detail, expenditure, preparedness and mitigation plan, risk register according to type and severity of risk and such other relevant matters, in accordance with such policy, as may be determined by the Central government.

The budget session, which began on July 22, is set to end on August 12.

Read: Parliament Budget Session Day 8 highlights