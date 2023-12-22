GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steam’s beta update puts privacy at the forefront

Beta testers can now discreetly mark games as private, shielding choices from prying eyes.

December 22, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Valve has unveiled a game-changing privacy feature for Steam.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Valve has unveiled a game-changing privacy feature for Steam today, granting players control over the visibility of their game library.

Beta testers can now discreetly mark games as private, shielding choices from prying eyes. Whether concealing a guilty pleasure like “OnlyCans: Thirst Date” or safeguarding an eclectic taste in simulators, this update allows users to curate their gaming persona.

The privacy setting isn’t just an afterthought; it’s seamlessly integrated into the shopping experience. Users can make a game private from various entry points, including the shopping cart, web browser game list, or directly within the Steam client.

The update doesn’t stop at privacy controls; it introduces enhanced shopping cart functionality. Beta testers can now add gift games for multiple friends simultaneously and enjoy a unified cart across devices, streamlining the gaming experience.

Valve’s commitment to user autonomy and seamless functionality positions this update as a win for gamers who value discretion and convenience in managing their digital game collections.

