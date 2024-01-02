Steam ends support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

January 02, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Valve is ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of Monday. The announcement was made earlier in 2023 set a stringent deadline for gamers to upgrade their systems or face using Steam in an unsupported state.

Valve’s decision stems from a noticeable shift in user preferences, as reflected in opt-in surveys and data collection on Steam. The platform is redirecting its attention where the majority of users reside.

The implications of this move are stark, as articulated by Steam Support. Steam Support will be unable to provide technical assistance, and the continued functionality of the app is not guaranteed. Valve recommends users upgrade to a more recent version of Windows to ensure uninterrupted access to Steam and associated products.

This shift, Valve asserts, is imperative due to core features in Steam relying on an embedded version of Google’s Chrome browser incompatible with older Windows versions. Moreover, upcoming Steam versions will rely on updates exclusive to Windows 10 and beyond.

While Microsoft no longer offers free upgrades from Windows 7 to Windows 11, users can assess compatibility on the official site or purchase a license online. In light of these developments, upgrading your PC emerges as a prudent step, securing both system integrity and continued access to the evolving landscape of digital gaming.