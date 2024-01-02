GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steam ends support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Valve is ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of Monday(January 1, 2024).

January 02, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Valve is ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of Monday(January 1, 2024).

Valve is ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of Monday(January 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Valve is ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of Monday. The announcement was made earlier in 2023 set a stringent deadline for gamers to upgrade their systems or face using Steam in an unsupported state.

Valve’s decision stems from a noticeable shift in user preferences, as reflected in opt-in surveys and data collection on Steam. The platform is redirecting its attention where the majority of users reside.

The implications of this move are stark, as articulated by Steam Support. Steam Support will be unable to provide technical assistance, and the continued functionality of the app is not guaranteed. Valve recommends users upgrade to a more recent version of Windows to ensure uninterrupted access to Steam and associated products.

ALSO READ
Steam’s beta update puts privacy at the forefront

This shift, Valve asserts, is imperative due to core features in Steam relying on an embedded version of Google’s Chrome browser incompatible with older Windows versions. Moreover, upcoming Steam versions will rely on updates exclusive to Windows 10 and beyond.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Microsoft no longer offers free upgrades from Windows 7 to Windows 11, users can assess compatibility on the official site or purchase a license online. In light of these developments, upgrading your PC emerges as a prudent step, securing both system integrity and continued access to the evolving landscape of digital gaming.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.