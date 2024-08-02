GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 7 LIVE: Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines including athletics, badminton, shooting, hockey, among others

Lakshya Sen, who defeated compatriot H.S. Prannoy to enter the quarterfinals, is the only Indian shuttler left in the medal race

Published - August 02, 2024 09:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot in his men's singles badminton round of 16 match against India's H. S. Prannoy during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 1, 2024.

India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot in his men's singles badminton round of 16 match against India's H. S. Prannoy during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery. 

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal — all of which have been bronze medals in shooting — at the Paris Olympics after a stellar comeback in the men’s 50m rifle three positions final

Read | CSR wings for India’s Olympic dreams

In an all-Indian round of sixteen, Lakshya Sen defeated HS Prannoy. Sen, 22, is just the third male Indian badminton player who advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals in the singles competition. 

Also Read | Paris Olympics day 6 highlights

Catch all the action here:
Indians in action on August 2

12:30 - Golf - Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Shubhankar Sharma, Ganganjeet Bhullar

12:30 - Shooting - 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision - Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

13:00 - Shooting - Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 1 - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

13:19 - Archery - Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round - India (Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj) vs Indonesia

13:48 - Rowing - Men’s Singles Scull Final D - Balraj Panwar

13:30 onwards - Judo - Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32, Contest 8 - Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba)

15:45 onwards - Sailing - Women’s Dinghy - Race 2-3-4 - Nethra Kumanan

16:45 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs Australia

17:45 onwards - Archery - Mixed Team Quarterfinals & Semifinals - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

19:05 onwards - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy - Race 3-4 - Vishnu Saravanan

19:54 - Archery - Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

20:13 - Archery - Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

21:05 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal - Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)

21:40 - Athletics - Women’s 5000m Round 1 - Ankita, Parul Chaudhary

23:40 - Athletics - Men’s Shot Put Qualification - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

