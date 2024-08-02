On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery.

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal — all of which have been bronze medals in shooting — at the Paris Olympics after a stellar comeback in the men’s 50m rifle three positions final.

In an all-Indian round of sixteen, Lakshya Sen defeated HS Prannoy. Sen, 22, is just the third male Indian badminton player who advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals in the singles competition.

