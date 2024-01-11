CES 2024 unveils Sony’s Torchlight: Is Patapon making a comeback?

January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Sony might be gearing up to resurrect the beloved Patapon franchise from the PSP era. Sony unveiled its Torchlight facility within Sony Pictures Entertainment, as part of a video presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

The Torchlight facility is a creative haven designed for filmmakers to strategically visualize their projects. As part of the video, the company unveiled snippets of Patapon gameplay which were both reminiscent of the PSP era and showcased contemporary graphics.

The footage has ignited speculation among fans regarding the potential revival of the iconic Patapon series.

The Patapon series, originating in 2007 for the PSP, captivated gamers with its unique fusion of rhythm and strategy mechanics.

Patapon’s distinctive art style and engaging gameplay led to sequels, including Patapon 2 and Patapon 3, as well as a 2017 PlayStation 4 version. Remastered editions have since kept the series alive, with a spiritual successor, Ratatan, launching a Kickstarter campaign last year.

While the CES 2024 presentation stirs hopes for a new Patapon installment, the company has not commented on the same.