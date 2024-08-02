GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tesla Autopilot crash: Family of motorcyclist killed sues Elon Musk car company

Updated - August 02, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:22 am IST - SAN FRANCISCO

Reuters
Representational image of the outfitted Tesla Model Ys set up as a K-9 unit

Representational image of the outfitted Tesla Model Ys set up as a K-9 unit | Photo Credit: AP

The parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a 2022 crash involving a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot in Utah sued the electric carmaker and the vehicle's driver, claiming that the driver assistant software and other safety features are "defective and inadequate."

Landon Embry, 34, died on the scene after the Model 3 put on Autopilot at 75-80 miles per hour struck the back of his Harley Davidson motorcycle, throwing him from the bike, according to the lawsuit filed in state court in Salt Lake City last week.

Tesla planning to lay off over 10% of workforce amidst delivery dip

The lawsuit claims the driver of the Model 3 was "tired" and "not in a condition to drive as an ordinarily prudent driver."

"A reasonably prudent driver, or adequate auto braking system, would have, and could have slowed or stopped without colliding with the motorcycle," the complaint said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

EU, China head towards a ‘trade war’ over import tariff on electric vehicles

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant systems Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

A Tesla Model S car was in "Full Self-Driving" mode when it hit and killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist in the Seattle area in April this year, police said this week.

In April, Tesla settled a lawsuit over a 2018 crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco.

