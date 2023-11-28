HamberMenu
YouTube forays into gaming with ‘Playables’ for Premium subscribers!

YouTube is making a foray into gaming, catering specifically to its premium subscribers.

November 28, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube is making a foray into gaming, catering specifically to its premium subscribers. (File)

YouTube is making a foray into gaming, catering specifically to its premium subscribers. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube is making a foray into gaming, catering specifically to its premium subscribers. This new feature, named “Playables,” grants YouTube Premium users access to a collection of 37 online mini-games playable directly on the mobile and desktop apps.

Originally introduced as an experimental feature in September, YouTube recently notified its Premium subscribers about Playables, encouraging them to explore the 37 diverse games that are currently available available.

What sets Playables apart is the convenience it offers. Users can dive into games like Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and various arcade games without the need for downloads or installations. However, YouTube’s notification stated that the gaming feature would only be available until March 28th, 2024.

Notably, YouTube’s venture into gaming aligns with a trend among tech companies seeking to expand into the gaming industry.

While some, like Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s free games division, have faced setbacks, others persist in their efforts. Meta, formerly Facebook, has been experimenting with Instant Games for seven years and recently introduced a new distribution model.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, Netflix has delved into mobile gaming, and though it aims to expand into cloud gaming, this transition may take time.

Gaming is transitioning from ‘mere recreation’ to a ‘career path’: Report

For YouTube, Playables appears to be a strategic move to enhance the value proposition for Premium subscribers. YouTube is aiming to retain and attract users by offering an additional layer of entertainment.

Although Playables might not be the sole reason someone opts for YouTube Premium, it could sway those on the verge of canceling their subscriptions, providing an engaging incentive beyond the platform’s traditional video content.

