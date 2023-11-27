Riot Games to host inaugural International VALORANT “Convergence” tournament in India

November 27, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Riot Games announced on November 23 that it plans to host Convergence, the inaugural international VALORANT esports tournament in the country.

Teaming up with The Esports Club, the tournament is slated to unfold between December 14 and 17, 2023, at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore.

Convergence marks Riot’s first foray into international VALORANT esports events in India.The tournament will bring together elite VALORANT teams worldwide, including heavyweights such as Global Esports, FUT, Furia, Vitality, and GenG.

These teams, part of Riot’s VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, stand as the epitome of professional VALORANT esports. They are poised to clash in the main event starting on December 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, India & South Asia, Riot Games, conveyed the significance of Convergence, stating, “Convergence is us at Riot saying thanks to our amazing fans in India, who have supported us since the launch of VALORANT in 2020.” Pegu highlighted the growth of the India team and the commitment to delivering hyperlocal experiences. He added, “With Convergence, Indian fans will finally get to see some of their favorite VALORANT athletes perform in person and also interact with them off-stage. It will be a perfect ending to the 2023 VCT season, and we are just getting started here in India for such international events.”

Vamsi Krishna, Founder and Managing Director of The Esports Club, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are excited to partner with Riot Games to introduce their first-ever international VALORANT tournament to the gaming community in India. This event will not only enhance the esports experiences in the country but also elevate India’s presence on the global gaming stage.”