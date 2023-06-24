HamberMenu
YouTube tests new online-games offering

YouTube is testing a product for playing online games called ‘Playables’ that can be used on web browsers or via devices running Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS

June 24, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

Reuters
YouTube is testing a product for playing online games called “Playables“.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google.

The company invited its employees to begin testing the new YouTube product called 'Playables', the report said, adding that games available for testing included titles such as arcade game Stack Bounce.

YouTube tests blocking videos on browsers with Ad blockers: Report

The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

Hosting online games on YouTube, which is a popular place for users to stream games and watch livestreamed game footage is part of CEO Neal Mohan's push into new areas of growth amid a slowdown in advertising spending, the WSJ report said.

