Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer tweet breaks records

November 21, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Rockstar Games’ announcement that it will launch the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game in December this year has smashed the company’s previous record of the most-liked gaming tweet.

The announcement made on X on November 8 has since garnered over 1.5 million likes, 55k comments and has been retweeted 506k times.

Within five hours, the tweet had received over a million likes and 80 million views, eclipsing Rockstar Games’ previous record and showcasing grand enthusiasm for the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Rockstar Games is known for bringing legendary titles such as the Grand Theft Auto Franchise and Red Dead Redemption to life.

For the unversed, GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time with over 185 million copies sold across various platforms.

With close to $8 billion in worldwide revenue, it is one of the most financially successful products of all time.

The strategic timing of the trailer’s release, coinciding with Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary, adds an extra layer of significance.