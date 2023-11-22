Sony faces £6.3 Billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store charges

November 22, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Sony is facing a staggering £6.3 billion ($7.9 billion) mass lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant behind PlayStation exploited its dominant market position, resulting in unjust pricing for customers as reported by Reuters.

The decision emerged from a recent ruling by a London tribunal. The lawsuit, directed at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), originated last year on behalf of nearly 9 million UK residents who made digital game or add-on purchases through Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Spearheading this legal battle is consumer advocate Alex Neill, seeking damages valued at up to £5 billion ($6.23 billion), plus interest.

Neill’s lawyers disclosed in court filings last month that the aggregate damages estimate for the case stands at a staggering £6.3 billion.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Neill contends that Sony’s dominance led to an abuse of power, forcing digital game and add-on transactions to be exclusively conducted through the PlayStation Store, which imposes a hefty 30% commission on developers and publishers. The lawsuit asserts that customers consequently paid inflated prices for games and additional content.

Sony’s legal team countered, branding the case “flawed from start to finish” and advocating for its dismissal.

However, the London-based Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled in favour of Neill, permitting the case to proceed. Notably, the tribunal excluded individuals who made PlayStation Store purchases after the case’s initiation in 2022 from the proposed claimant class.

In response to the tribunal’s decision, Neill asserted in a statement that Tuesday’s ruling marked “the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they’re owed.” Despite the significant legal setback, Sony has yet to provide an immediate response to the ruling or address the allegations.