Gaming is transitioning from ‘mere recreation’ to a ‘career path’: Report

The HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023 unveils a transformative era for Indian gamers, spotlighting the exponential growth of the esports industry.

November 25, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023 unveils a transformative era for Indian gamers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Surveying 3000 gamers across 15 cities, the study discloses a seismic shift in gaming dynamics, where it transcends mere recreation to become a career path.

The findings show a surge in earnings, with almost half of serious gamers reporting annual incomes between 6 to 12 lakh.

Sony faces £6.3 Billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store charges

Crucially, sponsorships and esports tournaments emerge as pivotal income sources, reflecting the industry’s growing significance.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market envisions Indian youth making a mark on the global esports stage and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities.

Remarkably, the study signals changing parental perceptions, with 42% approving gaming as a hobby and 40% acknowledging a positive shift in recent years.

Yet, concerns about career stability and potential social isolation persist, highlighting the need for comprehensive information dissemination to parents regarding gaming prospects in India.

Contrary to stereotypes, gaming is breaking geographical and demographic barriers, with non-metro cities witnessing a surge in serious gamers. The inclusive nature of gaming is underscored by the participation of 58% of women respondents as serious gamers.

However, a call for enhanced learning and development infrastructure arises, as 61% of respondents remain unaware of gaming courses, with 57% seeking gameplay training.

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

