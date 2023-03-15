ViewSonic expands its LS series of projectors with LS510 and LS610 LED projectors

March 15, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

ViewSonic on Wednesday released the LS510 and LS610 LED projectors expanding its Luminous Superior series.

The company also released the LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, LS610WHP, and LS610HDHP LED projectors aimed at workplaces and schools.

The projectors are equipped with 3rd generation LED technology ranging from 3000 to 4800 ANSI lumens along with a claimed high contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1.

The LS610HDH, boosts 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR/HLG support, for clarity and presentation productivity.

The projectors come with 360-degree projection built-in 5V/2A USB output along with a sealed optical engine with IP5X which the company claims help maintain crystal-clear image quality and product longevity.

The company claims that the projectors require minimal maintenance by offering a 30,000 hours-long lifespan and come with a variety of time and energy-saving features like fast power on and off.

“The newly launched projectors - LS510 and LS610, have enhanced the brightness range to 4800 ANSI lumens”, said Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India.

The ViewSonic LS series projectors are available in the price range of ₹80,000 to ₹2,10,000.